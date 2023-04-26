One D&D—A Huge 50-Page Unearthed Arcana & New Classes

A 50-page Unearthed Arcana will be released tonight for One D&D featuring five new classes, all-new spells and feats, an updated weapon mastery system, and a revised rules glossary.

The next playtest drop for One D&D’s upcoming release of the 2024 Player’s Handbook for Dungeons & Dragons is set to be available tonight, April 26th, 2023, with D&D Designer Jeremy Crawford teasing the large, 50-page update with a YouTube video. This content drop will be the largest update for One D&D thus far.

In what they’re calling the Player’s Handbook Playtest 5, or the Overview & Weapons playtest, players will be able to try out five new classes, including the Fighter, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard, while the Monk class will come at a later date. Additionally, the introduction of Weapon Mastery properties looks to make martial classes more tactically interesting during combat. The designers are calling it “a bit of a game changer if you are a martial class.”

How it’ll work is that each weapon in Dungeons & Dragons will have a special property that can only be accessed if you have the matching class feature or feat. Some examples of this include Topple, which can knock an enemy prone, or Graze, which does some damage even on a miss. While this system will work better within the Warrior group of classes, non-warriors will also be able to utilize this new ruleset with a special, optional feat.

Here is a description of the upcoming content drop from the detailed YouTube video describing what to expect from the Player’s Handbook Playtest 5:

“This document is part of a series of Unearthed Arcana articles that present material designed for the next version of the Player’s Handbook. The material here uses the rules in the 2014 Player’s Handbook, except where noted. After we conclude the public playtest for the Player’s Handbook, Unearthed Arcana will explore material for the Dungeon Master’s Guide and Monster Manual” Dungeons & Dragons Beyond

With the launch of these new classes, feats, and the large portion of the Unearthed Arcana coming soon, players have a ton to look forward to here in the next few hours as the future of One D&D is being moulded right in front of us.