Scarlett Johansson Retires As Black Widow and is Done With Marvel Franchises

Scarlett Johansson’s moving on from her decade-long role in the Marvel movies as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Actress Scarlett Johansson compared the Marvel set to a “sausage party” on costar Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, goop. The pair talked social media, skincare, and Marvel movies on the latest episode. Johansson also commented on how few women were in the Avengers movies, saying she’s ‘done’ with the franchise.

Scarlett Johansson made her Marvel debut as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in 2010’s Iron Man 2. “I was so happy to have another woman around,” Paltrow said. Until the introduction of actress Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maxinoff, Johannson was the only major female superhero in the series. “When I did Avengers, I was one of the few (women),” she said, “it was like a big sausage party.” Despite her comments, Johansson told Paltrow, “Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. Avengers was so much fun.”

Johansson stuck with the franchise until 2019, where she died in Avengers: Endgame. In 2021, she returned for her own stand-alone prequel, Black Widow, featuring Florence Pugh and Stranger Things actor David Harbour. After playing the same character for over a decade, Johansson called it a unique experience.

Before her time as a Marvel actress, Johansson played many one-time roles, like Charlotte in 2003’s Lost in Translation and Rebecca in 2001’s Ghost World. Johansson made her film debut in 1995’s Just Cause, as the daughter of the lead, Sean Connery. She also appeared on one episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 1994.

During her decade-long stint as Black Widow, Johansson took on other roles, appearing in a number of award-winning films. In 2018, she voiced Nutmeg in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, and in 2019, she was in two Oscar-winning films, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. All roles very different from the iconic Russian assassin turned

Despite fans’ hopes for Scarlett Johansson to pick up the role of Black Widow again, which is possible because of the Multi-verse, it’s very unlikely. “I’m done. Chapters over,” Johansson said. In comparison, Paltrow, who played Pepper Pots, said she’s open to returning; “they can always ask me.”

Scarlett Johansson’s most recent venture is Asteroid City, Wes Anderson’s newest film. She plays Midge Campbell, an actress forming a relationship with recently widowed Jason Schwartzman, in Asteroid City during the yearly Junior Stargazing convention. The movie comes out this summer on June 16.