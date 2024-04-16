Ubisoft Responds to Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass Backlash

Due to the inclusion of a fan-favourite character quest in the Season Pass for their upcoming single-player game, Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft has received considerable backlash from fans, and today they have responded.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft came under fire for the announcement of Star Wars Outlaws. It wasn’t the trailer that had fans up in arms. It was the inclusion of a Day One Season Pass for a single player game set in the Star Wars universe.

One of the more notable additions to the season pass was reportedly the Jabba the Hutt mission highlighted in the trailer, as the game description on the Ubisoft website confusingly lists the Jabba the Hutt mission among the season pass additions. The wording for the Star Wars Outlaws mission reads, “Play the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission at launch,” including “Just as Kay is assembling a crew for the Canto Bight heist, she receives a mission from Jabba the Hutt himself,” implying that the mission is included in the Season Pass.

Fans were noticeably upset over the paywalled content, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustrations. User @danno_omen said, “Star Wars Outlaws locking missions behind a more expensive edition is yet another example of why these good/ultimate editions are a terrible thing for the industry.” While fans were taking to the internet to voice their opinions, Ubisoft has responded today regarding the fan backlash.

Star Wars Outlaws is coming August 30th, 2024. Play up to 3 days early with Gold or Ultimate edition, which includes the base game and season pass. pic.twitter.com/Tazq92WMof — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 9, 2024

Ubisoft’s statement explains, “To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition,” going a step further and mentioning that although the Jabba content is optional, the content will be included regardless of which edition fans pick up or whether the season pass was purchased or not.

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30.