Taron Egerton Will Sadly Not Be The Next James Bond He Says In An Interview

In an interview, Taron Egerton responded to rumours about possibly being involved with a new James Bond film and delivers bad news for fans who would have liked him for 007.

Following the last film in the Daniel Craig James Bond film series, No Time To Die, the internet has been ablaze with rumours and speculation on who will be donning the freshly tailored suit of Bond next. Since starring in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Taron Egerton was one of the many rumoured actors to be linked to such rumours. But like Idris Elba, Egerton has finally ripped the band-aid off and dispelled rumours that he’s considered for the role, without saying whether he would have wanted the role or not in an interview with Total Film (posted by GamesRadar).

Taron Egerton went on to say, “Yeah. I mean, I think they’ve already got someone, and it’s not me,” with “Yeah. I mean, I’ve never been a part of the conversations. I’ve never met the Broccolis. They’ve never enquired about me. I’ve just never been one of the guys that they’re looking at. I just don’t think I’m the right person for that. I think there’s much, much, much better candidates for that role than me. But, you know, I’d be a very willing audience member. They’re brilliant films,” referring to Producer Barbara Broccoli whos searching for the next Bond.

With Taron Egerton out as Bond, and Idris Elba apparently ‘too old’ to play the role, 007 is left hanging in limbo as the Producers are apparently searching for someone to take the mantle of Bond for the next decade. According to Egerton, he believes “they’ve already got someone,” but it still remains a huge question mark until a formal announcement is made.

Taron Egerton‘s newest role is Businessman Henk Rogers in the film Tetris, which shines a light on how the polarizing block-based title came to the masses when developed.