Top 10 Fall 2022 Anime You Don’t Want To Miss

Here’s what to watch from the fall 2022 anime lineup recently revealed on Crunchyroll, Netflix and HIDIVE.

Summer brought tons of heat with great anime like The Girl from the Other Side and Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2. The fall 2022 anime lineup this year welcomes the very best anime series from Crunchyroll, Netflix and HIDIVE. Some of the common themes among this season’s highly anticipated shows is action, wholesomeness and high-level gore—just in time for the Halloween season. Time to dig in and give thanks for all the amazing anime series starting this October

1. Chainsaw Man (Crunchyroll)

The most anticipated adult series is finally going to be making its way to simulcast TV! The studio that has brought great works to life, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time and so much more. Chainsaw Man will be one of the bloodiest to make this fall 2022 anime list. The story will revolve around a young man named Denji who makes a contract with a Devil, transforming him into Chainsaw Man. Chainsaw Man will begin airing on Tuesday, October 11—airtime is currently unknown.

2. My Hero Academia—Season 6 (Crunchyroll)

One of the biggest anime series to grace the modern anime superhero lineup, My Hero Academia returns with its sixth season. It is expected to be the beginning of the rise of the villains—if you read the manga, no spoilers! Deku, Class 1-A and the rest of the Hero Society will be pushed beyond their breaking points as Shigaraki Tomura and his League of Villains continue their rampage through Tokyo. Find out what happens in the next thrilling instalment of My Hero Academia every Saturday, beginning on October 1.

3. To My Eternity—Season 2 (Crunchyroll)

If you have seen A Silent Voice, this was the same creator, Yoshitoki Ōima. She has brought all the emotional depth in a new way through the immortal being, Fushi. Fushi can also take on multiple forms such as a white wolf and young Eskimo boy near the beginning. Where Fushi will go and become in the second season, is all up in the air. The amazing artwork can definitely prepare viewers for the seasons to come, thus making the list for fall 2022 anime. To My Eternity will be back for more emotional episodes on Sunday, October 23.

4. Spy x Family—Season 1, Part 2 (Crunchyroll)

If you were not convinced by the initial success of one of the other most anticipated anime series of our generation, this would be the perfect time to catch up. Spy x Family season one continues into the next part—following the Folger family on their respective ambitions. Crunchyroll has already revealed it will continue to air on Saturday morning, beginning on October 1, at 8:30am PT (11:30am ET). The time for more cuteness from the adorable child, Anya will be in full effect.

5. Mob Psycho 100—Season 3 (Crunchyroll)

The adventures of Shigeo “Mob Mobu” Kageyama continue with Mob and Reigen’s city getting a little bit stranger as the appearance of a divine tree appears with a new religion. If you are a fan of One Punch Man, this is another case where a writer struck gold twice—by creating two great series. The third season is set to release on October 5, 2022, with an airtime to be announced on Crunchyroll.

6. Blue Lock (Crunchyroll)

Another new series enters the fray for the fall 2022 anime lineup! Blue Lock will be following a normal high school soccer player, Yoichi Isagi who will be having many tensions with the Japanese Football Union, when he decides to join the newly added “Blue Lock” program.

Blue Lock is a new training regimen meant to hone the skills of “the world’s greatest egotist striker”, led by the famous Japanese soccer player, Ego Jinpachi. If you watch a lot of sports anime, this might be the perfect thirst quencher for you! Blue Lock will be airing on Saturdays as well, beginning on October 8—airtime is still to be announced.

7. Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition (Crunchyroll)

This fall will only get bloodier as Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition kicks off, celebrating the creator, Kentaro Miura’s legacy of the Berserk series. The original three films covering this arc shared the same name when it released back in February 2012 to February 2013.

This “Memorial Version” will be part of a grand celebration of Miura’s work on Berserk while offering fans a little something different. Come on back to explore the story of the lone mercenary, Guts as he embarks on a dangerous path with the Band of the Hawk again—on Saturday, October 1.

8. Bibliophile Princess (HIDIVE)

Bibliophile Princess will be premiering as one of the hot and steamy fall 2022 anime shows this season. The show will follow Lady Eliana Bernstein who only cares to be fully immersed in reading books. That is until her social duties grow to unbearable heights that she takes advantage of an opportunity when Crown Prince Christopher offers to wed her and protect her from her high-society obligations. And the best part for Lady Eliana, is that the Crown Prince has access to the palace library. Whether Eliana’s heart will remain on the books is unbeknownst for now, but expect it to begin streaming in October.

9. Exception (Netflix)

Netflix is bringing some space horror this fall as Exception will be bringing some thrilling anime scares. The story revolves around a dystopian world where Earth has become inhabitable and humans have been forced to look for another galaxy to terraform and live on. The focus revolves around a biologically 3D printed crew who is searching to find said galaxy.

But one member named Lewis turned out to be a defect and turns on his crewmates. All hell breaks loose as his fellow crew members, Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, try to save the mission. The whole season is expected to drop on Thursday, October 13 at 3:00 AM ET—a perfect horror series to enjoy for Halloween time.

10. I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (HIDIVE)

To round off this exciting list, is the perfect show to put on the fall 2022 anime lineup because of its focus on farming and agriculture—gotta love the pumpkin season. I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills is a fantasy/isekai series that tells the tale of a young man, Al Wayne who loves nothing but farming.

The peculiar situation is that while Al continues to raise his farming skills, he has also passively raised his other stats to that of the strongest heroes in the world. With monsters and demons plaguing the world, Al may need to put down the rake in order to save the world. I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills will begin airing on Saturday, October 1 at 9:30 AM ET.