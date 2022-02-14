Valentine’s Day Trailer for Deep Water is Too Hot to Handle, with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The first teaser trailer for the psychological erotica Deep Water dropped on this year’s Valentine’s Day—not giving away too much yet.

This Valentine’s Day, Hulu announced the Adrian Lyne’s erotic psychological thriller Deep Water will be streaming the movie on its platform. The movie is set to star Ben Affleck (Justice League) and Ana de Armas (No Time to Die) as the two protagonists will be a married couple who engage in some twisted mind games that may not be safe for work. The cast will be joined by Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard and Michael Braun, among others. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name.

Based on the film’s synopsis, Affleck and de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen who are a “picture-perfect couple” that play dangerous mind games on one another, and the film shows what they play and how it affects those around them. From the trailer, there was a lot of sexual tension and a glimpse of the fragility and mistrust the two may be harbouring for one another. Also, there was Affleck moaning—a lot if you are into that—let that sink in or begin cringing. The teaser also showed that they do have a child together, which could make the stakes even higher. No, this does not mean it is a family Valentine’s Day movie.

Deep Water (2022)—Valentine’s Day Teaser Trailer

According to Highsmith’s novel, The Van Allen couple are apparently playing the mind games to save their marriage from divorce when they allow each other to take on lovers of their own. The issue is the body counts start rising around them—no not that kind of body count, the dead kind. Get your Valentine’s-Day-Tinder-Mind out of the gutter!

This is not the first time Deep Water was announced as it was originally supposed to be in theatres on January 14, 2022, under 20th Century Studios. However, the Disney merger muddled the film’s release and it was pulled from the release schedule. Apparently, Affleck and de Armas were dating during the making of this film as well, but are no longer together now.

The film is big for Lyne, as he is known for being the master of erotic thriller films like 9½ Weeks, but he has not directed anything in the last 20 or so years. He was nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for Fatal Attraction and earned Diane Lane (Man of Steel) an Oscar nomination in 2002 for Unfaithful. While Deep Water will be streaming on Hulu, March 18, 2022, it could make for a late Valentine’s Day movie for you and your special partner to view.