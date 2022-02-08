Full Oscars 2022 Nominees List Revealed, Will Smith Returns After 15 Years

The glamourous Oscars 2022 is coming up soon as the full list of nominees has just been released with some exciting contenders.

This Tuesday morning on February 8, 2022, a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the return of the Oscars 2022 ceremony coming up in March with its list of nominees. Unfortunately, Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Ruth Negga (Passing) have been snuffed individually, but two of the films will have their films represented in other categories. However, The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, West Side Story and King Richard are going to be the top competitors battling it out as they have the most nominations across the board.

The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations in categories like Best Actor in a Leading Role (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst). In second place for the most nominations, is one of the most talked about films this past year, Dune, which will be up for 10 categories including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. But the leads Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will not be up on the podium for their individual performances.

Oscars 2022 Nominee—The Power of the Dog

Belfast has the second most with 7 nominations in notable categories such as Best Director (Kenneth Branagh) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Dame Judi Dench). Also, with 7 nominations, West Side Story continues to sing and dance its way to claim more awards in categories like Best Director (Steven Spielberg) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose).

To round off the top five competitors for the Oscar 2022, it is the biopic, King Richard, up for 6 nominations for categories like Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Aunjanue Ellis). It has been 15 years since Will Smith was up for an individual nod as it was his performance in The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007 with his son, Jaden Smith, where he was last seen up for an Oscar.

All five of these films in the top five will be fighting for the top spot for Best Picture. The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on ABC’s broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. Here is the full list for the 2022 Oscars nominations:

Best Picture

Oscars 2022 Nominee—Belfast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryúsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Oscars 2022 Nominee—Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Oscars 2022 Nominee—West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Oscars 2022 Nominee—Dune

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Oscars 2022 Nominee—Raya and the Last Dragon

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Oscars 2022 Nominee—Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Oscars 2022 Nominee—Cyrano

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home