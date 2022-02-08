Full Oscars 2022 Nominees List Revealed, Will Smith Returns After 15 Years

The glamourous Oscars 2022 is coming up soon as the full list of nominees has just been released with some exciting contenders.
This Tuesday morning on February 8, 2022, a livestream hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the return of the Oscars 2022 ceremony coming up in March with its list of nominees. Unfortunately, Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Ruth Negga (Passing) have been snuffed individually, but two of the films will have their films represented in other categories. However, The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, West Side Story and King Richard are going to be the top competitors battling it out as they have the most nominations across the board.
The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations in categories like Best Actor in a Leading Role (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst). In second place for the most nominations, is one of the most talked about films this past year, Dune, which will be up for 10 categories including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. But the leads Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will not be up on the podium for their individual performances.
Belfast has the second most with 7 nominations in notable categories such as Best Director (Kenneth Branagh) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Dame Judi Dench). Also, with 7 nominations, West Side Story continues to sing and dance its way to claim more awards in categories like Best Director (Steven Spielberg) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose).
To round off the top five competitors for the Oscar 2022, it is the biopic, King Richard, up for 6 nominations for categories like Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Aunjanue Ellis). It has been 15 years since Will Smith was up for an individual nod as it was his performance in The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007 with his son, Jaden Smith, where he was last seen up for an Oscar.
All five of these films in the top five will be fighting for the top spot for Best Picture. The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on ABC’s broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. Here is the full list for the 2022 Oscars nominations:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryúsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home