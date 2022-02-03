Exciting Bafta Film Awards 2022 Nominees Have Been Announced

Heading into 2022, The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced their 2022 nominees, with Dune leading all categories with 11 total nominations on the show’s 75th anniversary.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has a long history stretching back to 1949 and has played host to some of the greatest achievements in film to date. In the storied past of the show, Dame Judi Dench and Maggie Smith still retain the highest number of Best Actress award wins with five each, and Martin Scorsese holds the most nominations as a director ever with ten. Many key film figures such as Roger Moore have held the reins of host over the years, and Rebel Wilson takes over for the 75th anniversary.
In the total of 48 films vying for BAFTA gold, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has accrued eight nominations and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has secured six, both still behind Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, but the three films are still neck and neck for the number one spot. The Power of the Dog is no stranger to gold though, as it took home the Golden Globe for Best Film this year, and Dune‘s inclusion was all but assured.
The actor list is absolutely flooded with talent, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith—notably getting his first-ever nomination as Lead Actor in King Richard—and Benedict Cumberbatch receiving nods. Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) and Emilia Jones (Coda), leading the charge for Lead Actress. It’s also worth noting Timothée Chalamet is cast in two of the nominees for Best Film.
A worthy change in policy has opened the doors for a more diverse film choice at the awards show, as the films now have to meet certain criteria to even be eligible for awards. This follows the backlash the Golden Globes has received in the past in an effort to remain ahead of the curve, the show’s goal to “want all talented people to be able to succeed in the industries, regardless of their background,” is a substantial one.
These are the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Nominees:
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House Of Gucci
- Last Night In Soho
- No Time To Die
- Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer
- After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
- The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
- Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand Of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Director
- After Love, Aleem Khan
- Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Happening, Audrey Diwan
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
- Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
- Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
- King Richard, Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
- Coda, Siân Heder
- Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress
- Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones, Coda
- Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
- Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Ann Dowd, Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
- Mike Faist, West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Original Score
- Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
- Dune, Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
- The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
- Dune, Francine, Maisler
- The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
- Dune, Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
- No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
- The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
- Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune, Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
- No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
- Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
- Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell,
- Shane Viea West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
- Cruella, Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
- Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
- Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
- Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
- No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
- Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
- Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera
- Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
- The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
- Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
- The Palace, Jo Prichard
- Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
- Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Ariana Debose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee
With 2021 filled with such amazing films, The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible event. The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will take place on March 13, and will air on the British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) as other BAFTA Awards shows have. Fans can visit the BAFTA website for more information regarding the event.