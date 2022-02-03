Exciting Bafta Film Awards 2022 Nominees Have Been Announced

Heading into 2022, The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced their 2022 nominees, with Dune leading all categories with 11 total nominations on the show’s 75th anniversary.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has a long history stretching back to 1949 and has played host to some of the greatest achievements in film to date. In the storied past of the show, Dame Judi Dench and Maggie Smith still retain the highest number of Best Actress award wins with five each, and Martin Scorsese holds the most nominations as a director ever with ten. Many key film figures such as Roger Moore have held the reins of host over the years, and Rebel Wilson takes over for the 75th anniversary.

In the total of 48 films vying for BAFTA gold, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has accrued eight nominations and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast has secured six, both still behind Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, but the three films are still neck and neck for the number one spot. The Power of the Dog is no stranger to gold though, as it took home the Golden Globe for Best Film this year, and Dune‘s inclusion was all but assured.

The actor list is absolutely flooded with talent, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith—notably getting his first-ever nomination as Lead Actor in King Richard—and Benedict Cumberbatch receiving nods. Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) and Emilia Jones (Coda), leading the charge for Lead Actress. It’s also worth noting Timothée Chalamet is cast in two of the nominees for Best Film.

A worthy change in policy has opened the doors for a more diverse film choice at the awards show, as the films now have to meet certain criteria to even be eligible for awards. This follows the backlash the Golden Globes has received in the past in an effort to remain ahead of the curve, the show’s goal to “want all talented people to be able to succeed in the industries, regardless of their background,” is a substantial one.

These are the BAFTA Film Awards 2022 Nominees:

Best Film

Don’t Look Up

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film

No Time To Die

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer

Passing

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Summer Of Soul

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

Director

Licorice Pizza

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos

Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

House Of Gucci

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, Coda

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

King Richard

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

West Side Story

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog

Original Score

Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod

Dune, Francine, Maisler

The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Dune

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell,

Shane Viea West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair

Cruella

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera

Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace, Jo Prichard

Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-Mcphee

With 2021 filled with such amazing films, The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible event. The BAFTA Film Awards 2022 will take place on March 13, and will air on the British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) as other BAFTA Awards shows have. Fans can visit the BAFTA website for more information regarding the event.