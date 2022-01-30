Where to Catch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Worldwide Movie Release

Crunchyroll, in association with Funimation, is bringing a theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to North America and other locations across the world.

The long wait is over, North America. This past week, Crunchyroll and Funimation were proud to announce the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is hitting theatres in the United States and Canada for one exclusive day. The screening will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, with tickets going on sale Friday, February 25. This massive collaborative work from TOHO Animation and MAPPA will be featured in both original Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. The new official teaser with English subtitles is now available to watch to get a gist of what the film will be about and where it fits into the TV series’ run.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

While the film will launch in over 1,500 theatres across North America, some IMAX theatres will be doing a special screening. For audiences outside of North America, Crunchyroll has confirmed these countries/regions will also get a special date for screening the movie, but are currently working on exact dates:

United Kingdom

Ireland

Australia

New Zealand

France with CRG events

Germany

Belgium

Luxembourg

Austria

Switzerland

Sweden

Finland

Netherlands

French-speaking Africa

Latin America

All details pertaining to the production team, cast and synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 can be found in the Japanese theatrical opening back on December 24, 2021. However, it is worth noting that as of this week, the film has already sold 6.8 million tickets and has made over $81.7 million USD. The film is now considered the 50th highest-earning film at Japanese box offices, and it is number 49 among Box Office Mojo’s highest-earning films that opened in 2021 worldwide (above The Forever Purge and Candyman).

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has also surpassed the climatic end of the Evangelion reboot series/films which had Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time earning $71.7 million in its first 42 days. The final box office run amounted to $88 million, but based on the rate tickets are selling for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, along with these additional worldwide screenings, it is most definitely going to surpass the Evangelion film internationally and domestically.

For those who wanted to jump on the Jujutsu Kaisen hype train, or maybe it has been on your list for some time, now is a great time to catch up and then get ready to snatch those movie tickets. Still need even more convincing to check out the series? It was so popular it was named Anime of the Year at the 2021 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The television anime originally aired back in October 2020 with a total of 24 episodes. All episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll now.