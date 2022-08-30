Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 403

With Jordan, Chris, and Brendan on podcast to discuss, they dive into what the future holds for everyone that loves in-person events.

With gamescom 2022 underway, and FanExpo also coming back, the Pixels and Ink crew decided to take some time to discuss if big conventions are making a comeback, and what that will mean for the industry.

Looking past conventions, the cast also dive into the many issues and announcements coming out of Sony in recent days. From the PlayStation 5 price increase, to the PSVR2 having a launch window, there are some interesting times ahead for PlayStation fans. To round this off, the crew looked into new IPs actually moving units. With Cult of the Lamb reaching over a million sales, and Elden Ring having sold over 16 Million, could the age of sequels be on the decline?

About the Castors: