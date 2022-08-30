Pixels & Ink

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 403

A Return to Normal
| August 30, 2022
With Jordan, Chris, and Brendan on podcast to discuss, they dive into what the future holds for everyone that loves in-person events.

With gamescom 2022 underway, and FanExpo also coming back, the Pixels and Ink crew decided to take some time to discuss if big conventions are making a comeback, and what that will mean for the industry.

Looking past conventions, the cast also dive into the many issues and announcements coming out of Sony in recent days. From the PlayStation 5 price increase, to the PSVR2 having a launch window, there are some interesting times ahead for PlayStation fans. To round this off, the crew looked into new IPs actually moving units. With Cult of the Lamb reaching over a million sales, and Elden Ring having sold over 16 Million, could the age of sequels be on the decline?

About the Castors:

  • Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
  • Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
  • Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
