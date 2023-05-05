Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 423 – The Limits of AI

This week on the Pixels & Ink Podcast, Brendan, Chris, and Cody dive into the world of movies, tech and gaming. From the use of prompt-based tools to create video game backgrounds to the role of AI in creating content, we discuss the pros and cons of relying solely on technology in the creative process. We also delve into the legal complexities of copyright law in the digital age and the challenges of getting fair compensation for content creators.

If this were not enough, the crew dives into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks and what they mean for Nintendo and for one of the Switch’s biggest titles. With streamers all over showing off the game, what could be done to clamp down on these leaks, and is it something Nintendo even should do? The cast also dives into the Magic the Gathering leak, how Wizards of the Coast managed that one, and if there is something that can be learned from that reaction.

Finally, the cast looks at Star Wars: Visions, a collection of short animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe and discusses the importance of collaboration and artistic vision in creating memorable experiences. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion on the future of art and technology.

About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors: