HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mouse Review

Gaming mice are one of the many accessories every gamer relies on daily. Whether it be for better accuracy when aiming at an enemy, for precise movements when solving puzzles, or just browsing the web, a gaming mouse can be one of the cheapest peripherals available. I recently got to test the newly released HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, a lightweight wired gaming mouse. Coming in two colours, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is offered in either a white or black finish, respectively.

I was immediately shocked at how lightweight the mouse truly was compared to other mice I have used over the years. Weighing in at a measly 53g, or about the same as 9 quarters, I could not believe how light the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 felt in my hands. While the build is made primarily of a sturdy, lightweight plastic, the USB plug and scroll wheel have a rubber-feeling coating on them. Something I have not seen before is trading traditional wire or braided cable for a paracord-style cord. This further added to the lightweight feel of the mouse, although it will be interesting to see how it stands up to months or years of usage.

Looking around the mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 has a very traditional appearance, with the addition of two programmable buttons along the left side. Out of the box, these are programmed to function as back and forward buttons when web or file browsing, although they can be programmed to perform a wide array of functions through HyperX’s NGENUITY software. Also programmable are the main click buttons and even the DPI select button.

HyperX’s NGENUITY software also allows users to change the RGB colour settings on the mouse or other HyperX peripherals, along with setting the DPI options and polling rate. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 allows users to select up to an 8000Hz polling rate and a head-spinning 26000DPI. While I personally never found myself needing to go much higher than a DPI of 1600 in day-to-day use when using my laptop, other users may find it helpful to go much higher in their games. I did find the extra responsiveness of an 8000Hz polling rate to be rather enjoyable and felt it gave my laptop the impression of being much smoother.

Using the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2, I found it very comfortable to use and felt it fit the shape of my hand very well. Compared to other mice I have used in the past that have higher arch shapes or more flattened designs, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 had just enough of an arch that it felt very natural to hold.

The light weight of the mouse also allowed it to feel like it was floating along the top of my desk and not giving the impression of pushing a water bottle or heavier item across the desktop. Clicks were audible with a tactile feel, and the scroll wheel has notches when scrolling, resulting in a feel common to most mice I have used over the years, although I do wish clicks were slightly more silent.

Of course, a gaming mouse isn’t complete without the addition of RGB. While the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 does offer a couple of different light patterns, all only shown on the scroll wheel, the colour selection was pretty respectable. I do wish there were a few more lighting zones, like the logo on the body of the mouse, although I imagine that would add to the overall weight. Companies such as Razer or Asus certainly excel in this aspect as they offer loads of different light settings for the user to pick from, but their products are generally much heavier.

To conclude, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is an excellent mouse for anyone wanting a gaming mouse that won’t weigh them down, either in use or when travelling. It is much nicer to use than other mice I have used in the past and offers better customizability to adapt to different use cases than some competitors. Build quality, while sturdy, will be interesting to see how it stands up to extended use, especially the paracord wiring. It has certainly earned its place in my setup and in my laptop bag for the time being.