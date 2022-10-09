Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition Review

Everyone is always looking for ways to store their files. Whether it be on an online server such as iCloud, DropBox, Google Files etc, many of us often forget the more portable offline solutions for cases when Wi-Fi or internet is not always available. That’s where the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition comes into play.

The Seagate FireCuda external hard drive is one of many external drives on the market. I had the opportunity to test out the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition with 2 TB of storage. With it comes a braided data transfer cable and some special edition Spider-Man and Marvel stickers.

Unlike most drives on the market, the Seagate FireCuda external hard drive has a built-in RGB light strip, a feature gamers will certainly enjoy. The RGB strip can also be configured to the user’s liking and programmed with different flash or light patterns. I found the colour wave was my personal favourite, but everyone has their own preference.

“The speed of the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition copies at USB 3.2 speeds and is able to quickly transfer files between the drive itself and your computer…”

The speed of the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition copies at USB 3.2 speeds and is able to quickly transfer files between the drive itself and your computer, whether it be Mac, Windows or Linux. I regularly transferred large movie files between my MacBook and Windows laptop and was able to transfer several gigabytes worth of data in a matter of minutes. On average, speeds reached about 120-150MB/s which, while small compared to some solid state external drives, is still respectable in my book.

In terms of portability, the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition is about the same size as my iPhone 13 Mini so, taking the drive on the go should be a reasonably easy task. It can easily slip into my pocket or laptop bag without adding too much unnecessary bulk, even with the data cord.

While not the fastest drive on the market in terms of transfer speeds, Seagate has produced a flashy-looking storage drive that any Spider-Man or Marvel fan can appreciate. The RGB strip and decals give the Seagate FireCuda External Hard Drive: Ghost-Spider Special Edition an added custom touch over standard external drives, making customization that little bit more fun.