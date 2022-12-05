Turtle Beach VelocityOne Stand Review

With the rise of simulator games, comes a rise of peripherals that will allow the user to best experience that simulator. Driving games have wheels and pedals and racing chairs, flight simulators have different levels of flight controllers. In the latter’s category, Turtle Beach has introduced the VelocityOne Stand to go with your VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System and your VelocityOne Universal Rudder Pedals, or other third-party flight or racing simulation peripherals.

The VelocityOne Stand is a fantastic piece of hardware. The stand itself is made of stainless-steel throughout the construction. As a result, it feels very sturdy, and the stand itself is heavy enough to reflect that. The tray that the flight controller will sit on and the tray that the rudder pedals sit on are as strong as you’d expect, and will hold the peripherals they need to with ease.

My absolute favourite thing about the VelocityOne Stand is that it folds up quite easily for very easy storage. There are quick-release clamps on the stand to adjust it in multiple ways, such as height, angle, and flight controller tray angle. Because you can adjust the angle of the main arm, it also means it will fold up, even with the pedals and flight controller still affixed to it.

Speaking of the flight controller and rudder pedals, mounting them to the VelocityOne Stand is a fairly simple process. As the VelocityOne Stand does not come with the required hardware, you’ll need to rely on the flight controller you plan to use to provide the necessary screws. Since I was using both the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Controller and VelocityOne Rudder Pedals, each of them came with three screws to mount themselves to the VelocityOne Stand.

I will say that getting to the underside of the flight controller tray to line up the screws to the holes was a bit of a challenge, as I tried to do it while the stand was erect. Crawling on the floor to find the right angles to see the holes had me twisted into positions I didn’t know I could manage.

It was a far simpler task to mount the VelocityOne Rudder Pedals to the stand, since I was able to simply place the pedals where I wanted, line it up with the screw holes, and secure it to the stand. The nice thing about the pedal tray, is that it is also adjustable laterally. A quick unscrewing of some bolts and you can slide the tray towards or away from you until it’s comfortable for you to use with whatever chair you elect to use.

That was one of the best things about the VelocityOne Stand, that it can be used with any chair or sitting spot you want. I was able to use it whilst sitting on my couch by adjusting the angle of the main arm down; I was also able to use it with my desk chair, by angling the main arm upwards to a comfortable position.

I’d like to touch on the only real negative (and I use the term negative loosely) that I could find with the VelocityOne Stand, and that is the price. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Stand will set you back $259.99 CAD. I initially had a sharp reaction to that price, but when I consider that it is compatible with third-party flight controllers as well as their own proprietary accessories, I started to see past it. Sure, it’s a bit expensive for something that is going to hold your controller, but if you want to have a dedicated spot for those things, without mounting them to a table or otherwise, then I think it’s well worth the price.

As someone who uses a peripheral stand very regularly, I had high expectations for the VelocityOne Stand, and I am pleased to say that Turtle Beach has met my expectations for a simple, no-frills approach to a flight controller stand. Being able to mount the necessary hardware and still be able to keep it portable and (relatively) lightweight, is a major plus in my book, when space in the living-room is at a premium with two small children running about. As a result, I can confidently recommend the VelocityOne Stand for anyone who is looking for a portable solution to their flight simulation experience.