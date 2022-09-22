The Woman King Review – Tiff 2022

Long Live The King
The Woman King Review - Tiff 2022 1
The Woman King Review - Tiff 2022
The Woman King
IMDB: LINK
Director(s): Gina Prince-Bythewood
Actor(s): Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Viola Davis, John Boyega
Film Genre(s): Drama , History
Running Time: 2 min
Review Score:  9
CGM Editors Choice
| September 22, 2022

The Woman King centres on the West African kingdom of Dahomey, more specifically on the Agojie: A badass group of all-female warriors led by general Nanisca (Viola Davis). Dahomey is in the middle of conflict with the Oyo Empire, a much larger kingdom being armed by Portuguese slave traders.

In preparation, the Agojie is training a new set of recruits, the most notable of which being Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an orphaned girl whose abusive father tried to sell her to the kin before being sent to the Agojie instead. Nawi quickly proves to be ingeniously skilled, but her attitude makes her frequently butt heads with Nanisca.

The Woman King Review - Tiff 2022 2

Right off the bat, the film immediately does not play around when it comes to the action set-pieces. The film opens with an incredible sequence where the Agojie attack an Oyo village to rescue a group of kidnapped women. The fight scenes all across The Woman King are well-shot and impressively visceral, even with a lack of blood.

While the movie could have coasted on just its action, director Gina Prince-Blythewood does a great job making The Woman King feel remarkably character-driven. Each of the women we focus on in the film feel like well-rounded characters. The comradery we feel as these women bond in and out of combat is energetic and beautiful to watch unfold. Speaking of which, the performances from the whole cast are fantastic.

“…The Woman King is genuinely unlike anything I’ve seen in a long time.”

Lashana Lynch steals nearly every scene with her pure charisma as Nanisca’s lieutenant Izogie. Newcomer Thuso Mbedu already has an impressive amount of range throughout the film. While John Boyega does not have a ton of screen time as king Ghezo, his screen presence is very much felt every time he is. However, above all else, Viola Davis simply commands the scene every moment she’s in. She has both visceral rage and cunning, but also shows immense vulnerability in the quieter moments. 

The Woman King Review - Tiff 2022 3

If I had any issues with the film, there are some later plot reveals involving certain characters that I felt were only there for the sake of a twist. In addition, while the film does address Dahomey’s complicity in the slave trade (something the real Dahomey kingdom was infamous for), it’s something that also feels glossed over in the long-term.

Those issues aside, The Woman King is genuinely unlike anything I’ve seen in a long time. To see Black women at the centrepiece of a Hollywood epic like this is both refreshing and extremely overdue. It’s a beautifully-shot and well-written crowd-pleaser that will likely end up as one of my favourite movies by the end of the year.

Final Thoughts

The Woman King is one of the best movies of the year, blending compelling character drama and badass action.
REVIEW SCORE
9
File Under: TIFF 2022, Viola Davis

Latest Stories

The Northman Review 4

The Northman Review

The Northman is an interesting story told unevenly; but it mostly succeeds in drawing you into its unique and chaotic…
Potion Permit: A Twist on the Simulation Genre 9

Potion Permit: A New Twist on the Simulation Genre

CGMagazine sits down with Creative Director at MassHive Media, Andika Pradana, to talk a bit about the inspiration behind Potion…
Exploring Roost from TIFF 2022 with Director Amy Redford

Exploring Roost from TIFF 2022 with Director Amy Redford

Amy Redford was kind enough to sit down with CGMagazine during TIFF 2022 to discuss the themes of Roost.
Logitech Pro Wheel & Racing Pedals Review 9

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & PRO Racing Pedals Review

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & PRO Racing Pedals set the bar exceedingly high in the Sim Racing market.
No Place for Bravery (Nintendo Switch) Review 1

No Place for Bravery (Nintendo Switch) Review

Does Glitch Factory's Sekiro-esque No Place for Bravery capture the heart of its inspiration?