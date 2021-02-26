Elementor Header #230915

Hisense R6 (2020) 4K Smart TV Review

Affordable 4K

Score: 7.5 / 10

It used to be 4K was out of everyone’s reach beyond the select elite that could afford it. Now 4k has become ubiquitous, with countless options that line the walls of all major retailers. With so many options, it is often amazing to find something that hits a great price point and still delivers value and performance. While the Hisense R6 4K Roku Smart TV will not destroy the competition, it delivers enough to a great option for the budget minded or for people that need a second TV.

It’s easy to see why this is an attractive TV for Hisense. It has a great price, sleek design that will work well in most settings, and a decent size. The Hisense R6 4K Smart TV lacks many of the features that we would consider “cutting edge,” but it does have a decent input selection and it has plenty of other features that won’t get you locked into the smart TV world.

Hisense R6 4K Smart TV - Photo by CGMagazine

Final Thoughts:

While lacking some features, and not tailor made for the next generation of gaming, the Hisense R6 is a great value for anyone looking to jump into 4K on a budget.
Brendan Frye

Brendan Frye
Brendan has over a decade working as a journalist and EIC. He has covered festivals and conferences, writen and interviewed about the industries the biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
Hisense Roku 4K R6 Review

Hisense R6 4K Smart TV

Manufacturer: Hisense
Type: TV
MSRP: $398

