The Crew Motorfest Preview: An Exciting Road Trip to Paradise

The Crew Motorfest invites gamers to Hawaii’s vibrant, lush landscapes. You for an adrenaline-pumping, high-octane thrill ride that embraces car enthusiasts with open arms. Given the pedigree of Ubisoft and developer Ivory Tower, the title evokes serious anticipation as it presents a great mix of rev-heavy rides and an atmosphere steeped in a deep-seated love for automobile culture. While at Summer Game Fest, I was lucky enough to get some hands-on time with the new installment, and if what I saw was anything to go by, it will excite car lovers everywhere.

The Crew has always held an affinity for the sense of camaraderie that binds car enthusiasts worldwide, and Motorfest takes this a gear higher. The franchise’s love affair with community spirit is solidified in this latest entry, and fans of the series will immediately feel at home on the Pacific archipelago. With the team pushing the engine—pardon the pun—farther than ever before, this is one of the most stunning installments in the franchise yet.

As you hit the roads of the sun-kissed paradise, you will be able to slide into the driver’s seat of an array of cars spanning generations. From a 1950s muscle car, a 1974 Lamborghini Countach, or a state-of-the-art Japanese import sporting an eye-catching paint job complete with all the neon you can handle, the options are as diverse as they are tantalizing. Ubisoft has pushed the visuals making each car style feel unique, with even special gameplay elements that help you feel at home in the car you are driving.

Motorfest cleverly departs from the familiarity of mainland America, as seen in The Crew 2, to the verdant terrains of Hawaii. The experience can range from city street races in Honolulu, tearing through lush rainforests in off-road buggies, to exhilarating high-speed supercar runs along the picturesque Waikiki Beach. Each race type caters to different styles of driving, offering a range of ways to explore the world Ubisoft has lovingly crafted.

With themed events, tailor-made races, and numerous bite-sized challenges, if the demo I got to experience is anything to go by, you should never be short on things to do. I only managed to try a selection of races, but each one felt tailor-made for the car I picked to drive. The Japanese imports had a The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift feel to them, pushing the use of NOS and mixing the art of the drift into the winding curves and downtown locations. Whereas the classic cars forgo all the bells and whistles and focus on the thrill of classic American cars and enjoying the scenery, complete with a slight nostalgia filter on the visuals.

Ivory Tower‘s dedication to car culture also permeates the game’s dialogue. Characters provide context about the car you’re driving and the era it comes from, encouraging players to not only know about cars but to care about them. Now, this was an area that, for me at least, was a little grating. While it is nice to see that the characters in the game love the sport, it can sometimes feel overbearing and take away from the enjoyment of the races.

Hopefully, this will be toned down for the final release, at least for people like me who prefer to concentrate on the engine and the road rather than the random NPCs trying to one-up me with their car knowledge.

The Crew Motorfest appears poised to deliver a refreshing yet familiar experience to series veterans and newcomers alike. With an expansive array of extended customization options and the potential inclusion of aerial and aquatic gameplay elements (as hinted in the latest trailer), the game promises a slew of engaging activities to complement its core racing component.

If there’s one area where The Crew franchise has shown consistent growth, it’s the sense of community. That player base, now boasting millions of players worldwide, is a testament to the series’ compelling mix of thrilling racing action, detailed customization, and a welcoming, passionate fanbase. The Crew Motorfest has all the ingredients to not only satisfy its dedicated fan base but also bring new players into the fold.

The Crew Motorfest is looking like a road trip worth taking. The game’s focus on community, its love letter to car culture, and a move to a stunning new locale in Hawaii all make for a potentially exhilarating new entry in the racing genre. While we’ll need to wait until the game hits the grid later this year for a comprehensive verdict, our first look at The Crew Motorfest indicates that this could be the series’ most impressive offering yet.

Stay tuned for a full review of The Crew Motorfest once it launches