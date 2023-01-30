Life is Strange Dev—Don’t Nod—Reveal First Look At A New Retro Project For 2023

The original team behind Life is Strange, Don’t Nod, posted a sneak peek image of their next major video game project.

Even though Don’t Nod Montreal has not been attached to the Life is Strange universe in a while, the studio has been hard at work. Last June, the studio announced they were working on six new, upcoming projects. The latest update was a screenshot they posted on Twitter over the weekend, revealing a 1980s or 90s-era setting.

The OG Life is Strange developers shared the image as a teaser to promote this unknown project while announcing they were hiring staff to join the “new narrative game” project with a link to their website. So if you are in the game development field, this may be the perfect opportunity to join an experienced, successful team.

The image showed a CRT TV, a VCR and a stack of videotapes, a cartridge-based video game console that looked like a SNES, and what looked like a roll of Starburst candy. The text accompanying the post read, “Here’s a little glimpse of what Don’t Nod Montreal is brewing! Does it bring back childhood memories? We are looking for talents to join the team in Montréal on this new narrative game!”

Here's a little glimpse of what #DontNodMontreal is brewing!

Does it bring back childhood memories?

We are looking for talents to join the team in Montréal on this new narrative game!

As someone who grew up in the latter half of the 90s, this image brought back fond memories of playing Super Smash Bros. 64 and GoldenEye 007. Were there a lot of Doritos and Cheetos passed around my room of friends and family? Most likely. Don’t Nod also worked on other hit titles such as Vampyr and Gerda: A Flame in Winter, among others.

The Don’t Nod Montreal branch has been quiet for some time, especially since it parted from the main Paris-based branch back in 2020. The Montreal team indicated then they would not be continuing their work on Life is Strange, but something new and similar. All we know so far is they will be looking to tug on the retro, nostalgic heartstrings. And if the story is going to be on par with Life is Strange, then you can bet a million goats’ tissues will need to be on standby.

For now, the Life is Strange series thrived with its 2021 release of True Colors, developed by Deck Nine (the team behind the spin-off, Before the Storm). Don’t Nod Montreal had only announced the action RPG Banished: Ghosts of New Eden at The Game Awards, as one of the six upcoming titles mentioned above. That game will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC this year.



