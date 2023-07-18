Death Stranding and Fall Guys Join Forces for Sam Porter Bridges Costume

The Fall Guys – Fame Pass 3 will feature a Sam Porter Bridges costume inspired by the Death Stranding character—BB included!

Kojima Productions and Mediatonic are partnering for a costume collaboration in the hit, free-to-play party royale game Fall Guys. Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of Death Stranding, who The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus plays, will be one of the latest unlockable costumes in the upcoming Fame Pass 3. Featuring additional costumes and emotes, the Fame Pass 3 will be available starting today through August 22nd, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST.

“It’s BEAN a long time coming! Sam Porter Bridges costume has finally arrived,” said Jay Boor, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications at Kojima Productions. “This crossover between Death Stranding and Fall Guys gives players a new way to connect with the franchise and provides a chance to celebrate the more playful side of the game.”

While this crossover is far from the first time Fall Guys has received costumes from other games, this marks an especially unique collaboration considering the now iconic look of the outfits in Death Stranding, as well as the glass-tube baby attached at the hip of the wearer. Other costumes previously released include the Bulletkin from the indie, bullet-hell title Enter The Gungeon, as well as P-body from Portal 2, Sonic The Hedgehog, and many more!

You will also receive the Charming Capybara Costume as part of your purchase of the Fame Pass 3, as well as the following additional costumes:

Cow Juice Costume

Cosy Croc Costume

Spike Costume

Beebot Costume

Fall Guys is available as a free download on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and Nintendo Switch. Death Stranding was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th, 2019, and by 505 Games for PC on July 14th, 2020. The Director’s Cut edition launched on September 24th, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PC, which includes expanded areas, extended storylines through new missions, and a unique Social Strand System.