Death Stranding and Fall Guys Join Forces for Sam Porter Bridges Costume

Sam Porter Bridges Costume Stars In Fame Pass 3
Fall Guys x Death Stranding: Norman Reedus Brings The Cargo
Avatar
Steven Green | July 18, 2023

The Fall Guys – Fame Pass 3 will feature a Sam Porter Bridges costume inspired by the Death Stranding character—BB included!

Kojima Productions and Mediatonic are partnering for a costume collaboration in the hit, free-to-play party royale game Fall Guys. Sam Porter Bridges, the protagonist of Death Stranding, who The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus plays, will be one of the latest unlockable costumes in the upcoming Fame Pass 3. Featuring additional costumes and emotes, the Fame Pass 3 will be available starting today through August 22nd, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST.

How Long To (Fully) Complete Death Stranding

“It’s BEAN a long time coming! Sam Porter Bridges costume has finally arrived,” said Jay Boor, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications at Kojima Productions. “This crossover between Death Stranding and Fall Guys gives players a new way to connect with the franchise and provides a chance to celebrate the more playful side of the game.”

While this crossover is far from the first time Fall Guys has received costumes from other games, this marks an especially unique collaboration considering the now iconic look of the outfits in Death Stranding, as well as the glass-tube baby attached at the hip of the wearer. Other costumes previously released include the Bulletkin from the indie, bullet-hell title Enter The Gungeon, as well as P-body from Portal 2, Sonic The Hedgehog, and many more!

Fall Guys X Death Stranding: Norman Reedus Brings The Cargo Sam Porter Bridges Costume

You will also receive the Charming Capybara Costume as part of your purchase of the Fame Pass 3, as well as the following additional costumes:

  • Cow Juice Costume
  • Cosy Croc Costume
  • Spike Costume
  • Beebot Costume
  • Spike Costume

Fall Guys is available as a free download on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and Nintendo Switch. Death Stranding was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th, 2019, and by 505 Games for PC on July 14th, 2020. The Director’s Cut edition launched on September 24th, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PC, which includes expanded areas, extended storylines through new missions, and a unique Social Strand System.

File Under: Epic Games, Kojima Productions
Games Discussed: , 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Joe Findlay | July 27, 2023

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Review

Another Murder, Another Hit
Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Review
Chris de Hoog | July 27, 2023

Disney Illusion Island Review

A Double-Jumping Joy
Disney Illusion Island Review
Chris de Hoog | July 27, 2023

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5) Review

Earning The Belt
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5) Review
Ridge Harripersad | July 26, 2023

Nostalgia With Sea Of Thieves: The Legend Of Monkey Island

Talking With Rare's Creative Director Mike Chapman
Nostalgia With Sea Of Thieves: The Legend Of Monkey Island 1
Matt Keith | July 26, 2023

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop Review

A Productivity Powerhouse
ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop Review
Brendan Frye | July 26, 2023

Sonos Era 300 Smart Speaker Review 

A Symphony in a Speaker
Sonos Era 300 Smart Speaker Review 
Brendan Frye | July 25, 2023

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Preview – The Comeback We’ve Waited For

The Next Evolution of Mecha Combat
Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Preview – The Comeback We've Waited For
Brendan Frye | July 25, 2023

Blue Protocol Preview – An Anime Dream Come True?

Amazon's free-to-play MMORPG shows serious potential
Blue Protocol Preview - An Anime Dream Come True?