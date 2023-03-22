Fire Emblem Engage Gets Final Wave 4 DLC Early Next Month

Fire Emblem Engage’s fourth and final DLC from its Expansion Pass has been announced via Nintendo’s Twitter and now has a release date with the Wave 4 content drop scheduled to happen on April 4th, 2023.

With the Expansion Pass for Nintendo’s tactical roleplaying game—Fire Emblem Engage—coming to a close with its Wave 4 DLC content release, some new gameplay and different versions of familiar characters players can expect to see were shown off in a trailer that was released alongside the Twitter announcement, with April 4th, 2023 as the release date.

Based on the trailer shown above, the DLC appears to contain alternate versions of popular characters like Alcryst, Griss, Zephia, and more. It’s also got a new story, focused on the Continent of Elyos where new allies and old foes alike seek to quell rising darkness in Fell Xenologue, and more for players to play through.

The first wave of the DLC was released on January 20th, the same day that the game launched, with two more released after that in the following months. With the new Wave 4 DLC coming out on April 4th, that will mean that the game’s completed four planned DLCs in fewer than three months, already completing the promises for the Expansion Pass.

Fire Emblem Engage

While the speed at which the additional content was released was quicker than expected, whether or not that means a second Expansion Pass, some side DLC, or an all-new Fire Emblem game announcement in the works is purely speculative, while it may just signal the team working on Fire Emblem wanted to quickly finish up so they could get working on something new.

For those who haven’t come across the newest Fire Emblem title, here is the description from the game’s eShop page: