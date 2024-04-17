SEGA’s Golden Axe Returns as Animated Series on Comedy Central

Fans of the classic SEGA beat ’em up series Golden Axe have reason to rejoice, as Comedy Central has just announced a new 10-episode animated series based on the classic franchise. The show is being co-created by Mike McMahan, known for his work on Star Trek: Lower Decks and Rick and Morty, and Joe Chandler, known for American Dad.

The Golden Axe animated series will feature an impressive voice cast, including Emmy award winner Matthew Rhys as Gilius Thunderhead, Danny Pudi as Hampton Squib, Lisa Gilroy as Tyris Flare, Liam McIntyre as Ax Battler, and Carl Tart voicing Chronos “Evil” Lait from Golden Axe III. The show promises to be a hilarious and loving homage to the original games, following the adventures of the veteran warriors as they battle once again to save the land of Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder.

For those unfamiliar, Golden Axe first hit arcades in 1989 and quickly became a hit with its fantasy setting, colourful visuals, and satisfying co-op gameplay. The series spawned several sequels and spin-offs across multiple platforms, cementing its place as one of SEGA’s most recognizable properties. However, the franchise has been largely dormant in recent years, with the last main entry being 2008’s poorly received Golden Axe: Beast Rider.

The involvement of McMahan and Chandler, both known for their comedic chops, and with it being on Comedy Central, it seems this Golden Axe animated series will lean into the humorous elements while hopefully still paying respect to the source material. Including Chronos “Evil” Lait also indicates the show will draw from the wider lore of the games beyond just the original arcade classic, giving them a wide range of concepts to draw from.

While no release date has been announced yet, the 10-episode order shows a strong commitment from Comedy Central to the project. For long-time fans, the Golden Axe animated series represents an exciting opportunity to revisit the beloved fantasy world and characters in a fresh new medium. And for newcomers, it serves as the perfect gateway to discover the charms of this classic SEGA franchise. Either way, the adventures of Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead are set to make a triumphant return when the Golden Axe animated series premieres on Comedy Central.