Resident Evil 4 Remake Visuals Shown off in New In-Depth Trailer

During the recent Resident Evil showcase, Capcom gave fans a look at Resident Evil 4 Remake, showing off the new visuals, gameplay and characters.

The new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn’t give away too much. Still, it does hint at some secrets behind the goings-on in the game and gives fans a taste of Ashley Graham, Adam Wong and the iconic villain from RE4, Ramon Salazar.

Capcom has provided more details on their upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. The classic merchant will return, and the game will feature the Tetris-like inventory system of the original. In addition, Capcom has released a new trailer for the remake.

Resident Evil 4 was announced earlier this year, and it has excited many people. The original game was a classic survival horror game that has been beloved by fans for years. Now, the team is working on updating it for a new generation of gamers. They’ve got their work cut out for them, but if anyone can do it, they can. We can’t wait to see what they come up with.

Even CGMagazine has included Resident Evil 4 on a series of lists, along with writer Clement Goh summing up his review of the VR port of the game by saying, “Resident Evil 4 VR is a near-perfect way to revisit the survival horror classic, thanks to Oculus taking every measure for a truly immersive day in Leon’s life.”

With Silent Hill poised to make a comeback, and Resident Evil showing no signs of slowing down, this is a very good October for fans that have been dying to find out new details about their classic franchises.

Thankfully fans don’t have too long to wait to experience the terror, with Resident Evil 4 Remake due out March 24, 2023.