Disney Updates Releases: Avatar Delayed, New Star Wars Added

After the release of Avatar: Way of the Water, Disney is shaking up its release schedule, with the remaining Avatar sequels being delayed, a new Star Wars joining the list, and more!

With fans excited following the release of Avatar: Way of the Water after nearly 15 years of waiting, it seems they may have some extra time to wait for the third, fourth, and fifth planned Avatar films, as each has been delayed by an extra year. As of now, those films are planned to release on December 19th, 2025, December 21st, 2029, and December 19th, 2031, respectively, meaning the full set of planned films won’t even be done for nearly another ten years.

While Avatar fans have become patient and might not mind the schedule change, especially with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora announced recently, the rest of the news gets pretty exciting for the superhero, space-faring, and island-exploring fans Disney is trying to keep satiated. For starters, Deadpool 3 has moved up from November 8th, 2024 to May 3rd, 2024, meaning the chimichanga bandit will reach the silver screen six months sooner.

Additionally, Disney and Marvel continue to shift tons of titles, with Captain America: Brave New World moving from May 3rd, 2024 to August 26th, 2024 due to the new placement of Deadpool 3, which in turn is delaying Thunderbolts to December 20th, 2024, Blade to February 14th, 2025, and Fantastic Four to May 2nd, 2025. Avengers: Kang Dynasty is also getting pushed back an entire year, unfortunately, from May 2nd, 2025 to May 1st, 2026, taking the place of Avengers: Secret Wars, which is also being pushed a year, jumping from May 1st, 2026 to May 7th, 2027.

Finally, in more exciting news, an untitled Star Wars movie has been added to the lineup from Disney and is debuting on December 18th, 2026, with no word on what that project may be, which will now go alongside the other unannounced Star Wars projects coming May 22nd, 2026 and December 17th, 2027. The live-action Moana has also been newly added to the schedule and will be released on June 27th, 2025.

These changes are mainly due to the Writer’s Guild of America strike, which has paused production on Blade and Thunderbolts, shifting the entire Marvel schedule from Disney down the line, while the Avatar delays are reportedly due to needs from the post-production and visual effects department in order to allow for a more refined visual experience across Pandora.