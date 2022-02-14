Marvel Realm Of Champions Closes Its Servers Forever On March 31

Marvel Realm of Champions was released back in 2020 to a mixed reaction from audiences, and the Kabam developed game has announced it will be closing up shop at the end of March.

A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) is a game focused around multiplayer, usually revolving around objective-based team gameplay in an effort to remain the victor after everything is said and done. Marvel Realm of Champions announced they will shutter their servers after a short period earlier this week, after it was released back in December 2020.

Other MOBA’s have done well and have gained massive popularity such as DOTA 2, League of Legends, and Pokémon Unite, but Marvel Realm of Champions has failed to meet the developer’s expectations.

“When we started to develop Marvel Realm of Champions, we set out to create a fast-paced action RPG with competitive PVP battles, and the ability to customize your own Marvel Champions in the way that you want. Despite making multiple adjustments and changes along the way, we have not been able to meet the vision that we had initially set.” Marvel Realm of Champions Announcement

In the announcement of the game shutting down, it has been effectively delisted from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, and in game purchases have been effectively disabled. The servers will remain up for the duration of February and March with bonuses given to players during that time, including:

Unreleased Gear Sets and Weapons will be made available

We’ll greatly increase the number of Units we give away

Gear Crates and Crafting Crystals will cost fewer units

Arena Conquest, Daily Missions, Solo Conquest, War Thor’s Crucible and Deathmatch game modes will be available until March 31.

For fans of the Marvel based MOBA, there will be plenty to do until the inevitable close, but there’s more news available for those looking for another Marvel game to sink their teeth into. Kabam has announced that former players of Marvel Realm of Champions, can make a game account of Marvel Contest of Champions with the same Kabam ID to receive bonuses only available to the MOBA title’s players. The bonuses are related to how much progress the account has made in the Realm.

Marvel Contest of Champions

Fans looking for a conclusion to the story of Marvel Realm of Champions are in luck, as the developer also announced the conclusion will be revealed before servers are closed permanently. Marvel Realm of Champions will close up shop on March 31st.