The PGA Tour Battle Continues To Brew: EA Sports VS 2K

The sports game EA Sports PGA Tour (2023) will be coming out this week as John Cena will be added to PGA Tour 2K23 this week.

The two big-name sports game publishers will be squaring off this week on the topic of golf: EA Sports and 2K Games. EA Sports PGA Tour (2023) will be debuting this week on Friday, April 7, while PGA Tour 2K23 will be showcasing their addition to use John Cena as a playable character in their game on Friday as well. A coincidence? I think not. As Wrestlemania season has also been an exciting time, this week will be a different kind of wrestling match—teeing up on the green.

EA Sports has taken an 8-year hiatus from their PGA Tour games, so this was a pretty big surprise for them to come out swinging with a new entry. Apparently, EA Sports PGA Tour (2023) will be introducing a lot of new changes both with the game development and the sports changes.

EA Sports has been posting more gameplay videos, specifically a longer gameplay video with YouTuber TheApexHound. The influencer was able to play a couple of holes with one of the developers to get a better look inside the game mechanics. One of the big changes will be that the game will feature real-life courses over the next couple of months and receive several updates focusing on golf’s biggest competitions.

The 2023 Masters Tournament will be held this coming weekend on April 6-9, and attendees at the Augusta National Golf Club will be able to dive into the newly released game. To build up the anticipation, Augusta National and EA Sports have invited a variety of celebrity participants to compete in the Road to the Masters Invitational played in EA Sports PGA Tour (2023) on April 2, 2023—a few days out from launch. The game tournament will be live-streamed on April 2 to watch on YouTube and Twitch, then ESPN2 a few days afterwards. The action begins at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET.

On the 2K side of things, the invisible man himself will be joining the celebrity roster in PGA Tour 2K23. The 16-time World Champion and Hollywood action star John Cena will be a playable character, along with Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. Cena will be using his muscles to hit long drives well while sporting his iconic red, white and blue-coloured clothing. Cena is everywhere and nowhere as he was at Wrestlemania 39, and he is in Fortnite, clicking heads.

The sport of golf has only been growing in recent years, now thanks to the new Netflix show, Full Swing (same producers of the Formula 1 series, Drive to Survive). Which game will come out on top this week has yet to be determined.

PGA Tour 2K23 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Xbox players can try the game for free on the weekend of April 6-9, while Steam players can play until April 10. EA Sports PGA Tour (2023) will release on April 7, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with early access starting on April 4.