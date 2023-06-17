What To Do In Toronto: Candlelight Concerts Anime Edition July 2023

Fever has hosted countless Candlelight concerts in Toronto; this one is themed around some beloved anime music.

Looking for a perfect, relaxing night out in Toronto? Experience a lovely little concert at The Parkdale Hall hosted by Fever’s Candlelight concerts. On July 4, anime fans should make their way for this special edition with a trip down memory lane, told through anime music. The concert will be playing live music from hit series like Naruto, Attack on Titan and Sailor Moon! Providing the spectacular experience is the Listeso String Quartet.

So far, July is the only date listed for this summer, with two different performance times: 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Each showtime should be about 65 minutes long. There is an age requirement of 8 years old or older (sorry, anime babies!). The seating is on a first come basis, and seating is limited. Here is a list of the “tentative program” as posted by Fever:

Personally, I have heard great things from Candlelight concert performances that take place all across the world. Some special editions have tributed to Taylor Swift tracks, the music of Dragon Ball, the music from various Final Fantasy games, and more! Be sure to check out their website to find all of the Candlelight concerts happening in Toronto pretty much all year round.