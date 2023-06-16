Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 425 – Showcase Breakdown Session

Last week on the Pixels & Ink Podcast Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan chatted about their Summer Game Fest and Summer Showcase predictions! This week, some of our dreams came true!
The team jumps into the first Summer Game Fest showcase talking about their favourite announcements. A release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia, Nic Cage, and showcase-ception kept viewers on their seats, but not every game packed a punch. Stay tuned for some coverage directly from the showcase on CGMagazine and Pixels & Ink in the near future!
The Xbox Game Showcase blew Dayna away as they kicked off with the long-awaited Fable trailer. Spoiler alert: she cried. Forza Motorsport is looking slick with its new ray-tracing capabilities, and South of Midnight has Brendan very curious.
Of course, we had to chat about Final Fantasy XVI, even though it wasn’t officially part of the show, too!
About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors:
- Jordan Biordi: Part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre YouTube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him streaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Dayna Eileen: Executive Editor and long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen