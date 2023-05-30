News

SILENT HILL: Ascension Gets First Trailer & 2023 Release

Face Your Trauma Together
Steven Green | May 30, 2023
silent hill ascension new trailer first look details konami

The actions of millions will determine the outcomes of SILENT HILL: Ascension, a new interactive series coming in 2023 from Genvid, Bad Robot Games, and Konami.

SILENT HILL: Ascension is being created in collaboration between Genvid, Bad Robot Games, Konami, and others, as an interactive series that gets the audience involved. Following multiple main characters from locations around the world, monsters threaten to “consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long-suppressed guilt and fears.”

In SILENT HILL: Ascension, ‎the player’s actions will determine how things end up for the story’s main characters. By the time the interactive series comes to a close, the players will see who has made it and who has met their demise. The coolest part about this project is that even the creators do not know how SILENT HILL: Ascension ‎will end, as multiple endings are being made to fully allow the players to make the decisions that end the series.

“We’ve gone the extra mile to create a dreamlike world in SILENT HILL: Ascension ‎with disturbing, hyper-detailed characters, other-worldly monsters, immersive atmospheres, and an overall audio and visual design that our team is very proud of,” said Chris Amaral, Art Director at Bad Robot Games. “The detailed environments, the eerie ambiance, and the realistic characters and monsters should really enhance the horror experience, creating something that is pure SILENT HILL.

Motio Okamoto, a producer of the SILENT HILL series for Konami Digital Entertainment, said, “SILENT HILL fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to. We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the SILENT HILL universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe.”

File Under: Horror, Silent Hill
