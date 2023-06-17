PC Game Pass Coming To NVIDIA GeForce NOW Service

As part of Xbox’s entrance into cloud gaming and streaming, they’ve decided to bring their PCGame Pass service to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW platform later this year.

Xbox continues to add to its wheelhouse of partnerships, as announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, that they would be bringing select PC Game Pass titles over to the cloud streaming service—NVIDIA GeForce NOW—coming later this year. Being able to play your Xbox Game Pass titles on any device that runs NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds an entirely new layer of options for gamers looking to get the most from their Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Considering the NVIDIA GeForce NOW service doesn’t have a need for high-end PCs or expensive consoles and can be played with most of the computing power done through the cloud, as has been a huge talking point across the video game industry as of late, players on low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more will soon be able to access some of those titles currently available through the Xbox Game Pass library.

Head of Xbox Creator Experience, Sarah Bond, who’s also been in the news recently for some comments about advertisements as a part of the future of the Xbox brand, posted on Twitter about the new relationship with NVIDIA, stating that she’s “thrilled to share that in the coming months, you’ll be able to play your PC Game Pass games through NVIDIA GeForce NOW.” Along with the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, and Game Director at Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard, the future of Xbox has been made clear—more games more places!

With this partnership, NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscribers will have access to over 1,600 titles in their ever-expanding library, with Dordogne and Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition available this week. As more and more titles build up for this great service, it seems even more likely that being able to play games on basic consumer electronics is going to be a huge part of the future of gaming, for better or worse!