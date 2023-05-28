Top 15 Anime’s On Netflix Right Now

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a list of community-ranked anime you can watch on Netflix right now.

There’s so much anime on Netflix that it’s a little intimidating. Even for seasoned veterans of the anime community, it can be hard to choose what to watch. I don’t know about you, but I spend more time scrolling through my options than actually watching anything, and after all that scrolling, I always just end up watching the same show again.

Well, I’m here to help make that decision a little easier. I opened up two windows on my Macbook and began my search. I went through Netflix’s most popular animes and animes widely popular among the community and cross-referenced their scores on MyAnimeList.net. How an anime is scored on that website is based on how the community rates each one, so it’s about as accurate as you can get.

Each anime on this list has a score of 8 or higher, except for one, but I think I would be hunted down for not putting it on this list because of a mere 10-point difference. Anyways, let’s get into it.

Here’s a spoiler-free list of 15 of the best animes available on Netflix right now, starting from the lowest score.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure scored a solid 7.90, which is basically an 8, so, of course, it has to be on this list. JJBA follows the Joestars, a family of aggressively handsome men and women, as they battle with supernatural oddities throughout their generations. JJBA has all six parts available on Netflix, each following a different Joestar.

The best thing about the show is the insane power system, so if you’re already a fan of shows like Jujustu Kaisen or Hunter X Hunter, you should definitely spend the weekend diving into JJBA. Just a little heads up: the first two parts, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, don’t have the same power system that arguably made JJBA such a classic. But don’t fret; the first two parts are still super fun to watch. The JJBA manga is still ongoing, so if you end up falling down the JJBA hole with the rest of us, there’s more to read and hopefully watch if it gets animated.

Great Pretender

The Great Pretender scored an 8.23 on MyAnimeList and is one of the animes on this list that is not based on a manga. Great Pretender is about a small-time Japanese con man getting swept up in way more than he could ever handle after swiping the wallet of a supposedly hapless tourist. That tourist ends up being a much higher-level con man who challenges him to con a mafia boss.

Great Pretender has two seasons, following this pair as they navigate this world of high-stakes fraud. This show is visually stunning, showing off a vividly coloured world of equally vivid characters, both visually and personality-wise. If you like exciting cons and mysteries, Great Pretender is a fun way to spend a weekend.

Erased

Erased scored an 8.31 and took the anime community by the throat in 2016. Erased is a time-bending mystery-filled thriller following the main character, Satoru Fujinuma, as he’s sent back 18 years into the past with knowledge of one of his classmates’ death. Fujinuma is suddenly back in his 11-year-old body and decides to try to prevent his classmate’s murder.

Don’t be fooled by the kid main characters; this show is rated R and covers some stomach-churning topics. Erased is a quick watch with only 12 episodes and is a great way to spend an evening or two, especially if you’re looking for an anxiety-inducing but overall heartwarming show.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion has an 8.35 and first aired in 1995. It’s a mecha anime that is a really neat subversion of the genre, but I won’t spoil why. It’s set in a world where large and increasingly abstract creatures called angels appear and attack. The main character is Shinji Ikari, and his father is the head of the organization founded to combat the angels. Shinji’s father invites him back to Tokyo 3, the base of operations, and basically forces him to become a mech pilot.

The 26 episodes plus the movies—you have to watch the movies—follow Shinji and the other child pilots as they battle the angels and their own inner demons. Neon Genesis Evangelion has some really great action, cool giant robots, and a compelling plot that’ll keep you stuck to the screen all the way to the end.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is rated 8.42 and, well, follows the supposedly disastrous life of Saiki K, the high school student and powerful psychic. Saiki really does not enjoy having psychic powers, thinking of them more as a curse than something useful. Saiki tries to live as a wallflower, but his powers tend to attract a lot of his oddball classmates, forcing him to deal with them on a daily basis while he tries to live as ordinarily as possible.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is a comedy, and a rather fast one at that, so while you may be tempted to watch it dubbed, watch it subbed. Like a lot of comedy anime, it’s way better to watch it subbed because English translations can mess up the jokes and timing. So, just be ready to read with this one, but with three seasons, you’ll have plenty of time to practice.

Demon Slayer has an 8.51 rating and is super hot right now, with the Swordsmith Village arc currently airing. Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado as he tries to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human after she is turned into a demon in the first episode. Tanjiro joins the Demon Corps and steadily works his way up the ladder, making great friends and valuable allies along the way.

Demon Slayer has a great cast of characters and stunning visual animation that only gets better with each season. I’m serious; I think Ufotable is just trying to flex at this point with some of these scenes. The most recent season, the Swordsmith Village arc, isn’t yet on Netflix, but perhaps by the time you’ve finished all the available episodes, it’ll be available.

One Punch Man scored an 8.50 and is a great comedy-action anime. It follows Saitama, a guy who, after three years of super intense training—lots of pushups and morning runs—can one hit K.O. anything. Saitama has always wanted to be a hero, so he spends his free time taking out baddies, but taking them out with one punch can get boring really fast.

Saitama eventually meets a cyborg named Genos, who wants to become his disciple. Genos convinces Saitama to join the hero association, and the two officially start fighting crime and monsters. The show follows the pair as Saitama tries to find once again that excitement for battle he once felt. While there are two seasons of One Punch Man, the second has such a drop in quality that it’s not worth your time; just stick with the first one.

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan has an 8.54, and it’s well deserved. It started airing in 2013 and has been one of the biggest anime in the community ever since. It follows Eren, Armin, and Mikasa as they try to survive a world of man-eating titans. After surviving a breach of the enclosed walls of their home, they enlist in the titan fighting corps, the survey corps.

Throughout the show, they rise through the ranks and unveil the mysteries surrounding the Titans and the mysteries of the world around them. As the episodes and seasons pass, the show continues to successfully one-up its previous mystery or crazy event, making for a very intense watch. While the show is entering its final part, Netflix only has 25 episodes available, but that’s more than enough to get you hooked. Make sure that if you plan on watching it, you do so before June 1st, when it’ll be leaving Netflix.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has an 8.61, and at its time of release, it took over the anime community. It’s a hyper-gory action sci-fi following teenager David Martinez after his world is turned upside down and he’s introduced to a world of criminals and cyberware.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077, giving fans what they expected from the game but didn’t get. The show is a compact and electric set of 10 episodes with an exciting cast of criminal characters and gorgeous animation. If you’re a sci-fi fan, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners may just be your new favourite anime.

Death Note

Death Note has an 8.62 and is widely considered an entry-level anime for a lot of fans, but if you haven’t watched it yet, why not this weekend? Death Note follows 17-year-old Light Yagami, who gets his hands on the titular death note after a death god, Ryuk drops it into the human world, looking for some fun. Light quickly finds out what power he holds and starts to kill off felons with the death note under the name of Kira.

L is a mastermind detective set on discovering who’s behind all these deaths. Death Note follows these two as they dance around each other, trying to find out each other’s identities. Death Note has 37 episodes of tight-knit suspense wrapped up in an intriguing supernatural story.

One Piece

One Piece has an 8.69, and I know it’s daunting, but it’s highly rated for a reason. One Piece follows Luffy and his crew of pirates, aiming to become the king of the pirates. It’s an amazing action comedy with some surprisingly well-done political commentary you wouldn’t expect from a Shounen series. It also has solid trans-rep, which is always great to see.

One Piece has 325 episodes on Netflix, and that’s not even all of them; One Piece has 1,061 episodes and is in its twentieth season. While that number may be intimidating, One Piece boasts a wide array of interesting stories and characters in an over-the-top weird world that’s guaranteed to get you hooked.

Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga has an 8.74 and quickly rose through the anime ranks, becoming common in a lot of people’s top five lists. It follows a young Viking named Thorfinn, who, at the ripe age of six, witnesses his father murdered by a group of Vikings. Thorfinn stows away on the boat and vows to kill the man who murdered his father. The first season is full of violence, death, and war; it’s an exciting watch.

The second season is currently airing on Netflix, and the lack of violence caught a lot of non-manga readers off guard. The first season acted as a prologue to what is essentially Thorfinn trying to learn how to live without violence in a world dominated by it. Vinland Saga has captured a lot of people’s hearts, and its popularity is well deserved. If you’re still unsure what to watch after reading this list, just watch Vinland Saga.

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop has an 8.75 and is well-known both inside and outside the anime community. It’s an award-winning action sci-fi following Spike and the crew of the spaceship, the Bepop. The cast, both heroes and villains, is colourful and well-written, plus there’s a corgi named Ein in the crew.

The crew hunts down villains all across space while building friendships with each other, eventually having to deal with Spike’s violent past once it catches up with him. The anime is stunningly animated and directed, with an amazing jazz-filled score. All 26 episodes are available on Netflix; just make sure not to watch the live-action by accident.

Monster

Monster has a well-deserved 8.87 and is based on an award-winning manga of the same name. If action, sci-fi, and fantasy aren’t your cup of tea, Monster’s grounded world and story are perfect for you. Monster follows Dr. Kenzou Tenma, a brain surgeon who, after facing a moral dilemma, saves the life of a young boy.

Years later, Tenma is framed for murder and must go on the run, and it looks like that boy from his past is involved in it. Monster is an intense mystery and psychological thriller that’ll have you on the edge of your seat through all 74 episodes.

Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter has a 9.04 score, making it the highest ranked on this list, and it’s well deserved. Hunter x Hunter follows Gon, a young boy whose dream is to become a hunter. Hunters hunt things, everything from treasures to criminals to new scents. If it’s something that can be found, there’s a hunter for it.

Gon is hunting for someone specific: his father, Ging, a world-renowned hunter. He joins the hunters association, makes friends, and is continuously faced with tougher and tougher challenges and foes while hunting down his father. All six of Hunter x Hunter’s animated seasons are available on Netflix; hopefully, one day, the rest will join them.