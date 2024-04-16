Intel & Ubisoft Announce Collaboration For Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft and Intel have announced that they are collaborating to promote both the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game and Intel’s latest line of Intel Core processors.

Star Wars Outlaws, developed by Massive Entertainment, is a single-player, third-person action-action adventure game set in the Star Wars universe. The game will take place in the period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The story will follow Kay Vess, an aspiring smuggler, and her companion Nix, attempting the biggest heists across the galaxy. Game play will involve traversing a massive open world utilizing stealth and different forms of combat similar to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series.

The partnership that was announced between Intel and Ubisoft will help promote Intel’s 14th Generation Intel Core product line. For the promotion, anyone purchasing or upgrading to the new Intel Core 14th Gen HX-Series mobile processors and S-Series desktop processors from participating retailers will receive a copy of Star Wars Outlaws. The new 14th Gen Intel Core processors that customers can purchase are the i5-13600KF, i7-14700K, and i9-14900KS.

The promotion will be going from now until July 31, 2024. Even though Star Wars Outlaws will be released in August 2024, players will be able to redeem their digital copy on the release of the game if they have purchased a new desktop or laptop with the new 14th-gen processors. Once they get the code for the game, customers will have until September 15, 2024, to redeem it. Some of the gaming laptops that a part of this promotion are Dell Alienware, Lenovo Legion, HP Omen, Acer Predator, ASUS ROG, MSI and Razer.

Star Wars Outlaws is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the developer behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. We can expect Intel’s 14th Generation processors to be a good way to test the game out at max settings on PC, seeing as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was already pushing the limits of high-end gaming rigs with their Snowdrop engine. The gameplay that was revealed so far for Star Wars Outlaws shows that it will be a visual spectacle just like Massive’s previous game.

Star Wars Outlaws will be the first ever open-world Star Wars game in the franchise. It will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on August 30, 2024. A recent trailer showcased a bit of the story, with more to come in the future in anticipation of the release.