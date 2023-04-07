Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 419 – Let’s All go to the Movies!

This week on the Pixels & Ink Podcast, it was all about the theatre! Brendan, Dayna, Chris and Jordan all found out they are a little out of touch regarding the Oscars. The team talks about the wins—big and small—and, of course, about Brendan Fraser’s big comeback!
From there, the cast discussed some of the big movies releasing in 2023. Some were obviously eager for movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, others for Evil Dead Rise. Dayna was just happy she found out there was a Bob Ross parody starring Owen Wilson coming out soon called Paint! Wonka and Barbie are sure to bring some nostalgia to the table, and there is always a slew of new superhero films to come.
Also on the docket were the PS5 Pro rumours, which led to a chat about whether or not consoles are really ready to be releasing new models or if they should stop this mid-tier release and wait until a brand-new console is ready.
About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors:
- Jordan Biordi: Part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre YouTube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: Executive Editor and long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.