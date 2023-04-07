Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 419 – Let’s All go to the Movies!

This week on the Pixels & Ink Podcast, it was all about the theatre! Brendan, Dayna, Chris and Jordan all found out they are a little out of touch regarding the Oscars. The team talks about the wins—big and small—and, of course, about Brendan Fraser’s big comeback!

From there, the cast discussed some of the big movies releasing in 2023. Some were obviously eager for movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, others for Evil Dead Rise. Dayna was just happy she found out there was a Bob Ross parody starring Owen Wilson coming out soon called Paint! Wonka and Barbie are sure to bring some nostalgia to the table, and there is always a slew of new superhero films to come.

Also on the docket were the PS5 Pro rumours, which led to a chat about whether or not consoles are really ready to be releasing new models or if they should stop this mid-tier release and wait until a brand-new console is ready.

About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors: