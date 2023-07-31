Monster Dna Fit True Wireless Earbuds Review

Going to the gym and wearing earbuds or earphones are practically synonymous with one another because going to the gym without any music in your ear is almost like death. Okay, maybe not that bad, but it can sour getting amped or keeping one’s focus. The Monster DNA Fit True Wireless Earbuds led to some interesting discoveries in the gym environment and while commuting on the bus/trains. I went on a couple walks and runs with them too!

These were a competitive pair of earbuds with other earbuds geared towards exercising, similar to Dottir, Samsung and JBL’s audio gear. While the name Monster is a great brand for gym rats, workout casuals and fitness enthusiasts, did this hold up to others? Well, let us look at the features first.

Beginning with the audio capabilities, the Monster DNA Fit True Wireless Earbuds offer the choice of Transparency Mode and Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) options. This is essential to zone out and stay locked in to lifting that last repetition (rep) or hitting that extra mile. It is also great to hear the outside world, in case you are running on urban streets with bustling vehicles and people left and right. As a self-acclaimed sweaty boy, the IPX5 water resistance is a must-have—I cannot be out there breaking my tech with my sopping sweat.

I took this a step further, though. Why use this only for killing the gains game when you could use it to kill in-game. Bad joke, but the results were interesting. With its built-in True Wireless Bluetooth, connecting across various devices was easy. I was able to go from working out at my local gym, to resting with a game or two on my PC—playing some Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Hogwarts Legacy. While this was no surround-sound listening quality, I still managed to appreciate the quality, and not having to wear my chonky Razer headphones.

With such a busy schedule, I was going back and forth, connecting across various devices. And that means I needed to spend less time charging my earbuds, and more time staying in the game or keeping my workouts laser-focused. These earbuds were great with their rapid 15-minute charging case, promising to charge another hour in about 15 minutes. I felt like it did what it said because the earbuds just did not die out for a while after constant uptime and downtime.

I have also been transitioning to using more Qi wireless charging tech, and the case for this was compatible. The perfect pairing was with the Monster DNA One Wireless Speaker’s wireless charging base (another hot ticket audio item I enjoyed as well).

On the design and colours, red and black will always be a signature style—just like the Toronto Raptors or Netflix. While the earbuds themselves have an all-black look, it looks absolutely stunning against the inner reds of the charging case. The alternative colour was the all-white, which appeared a bit classier but might be something that can easily attract dirt and grime for my messy schedule—for the lack of a better description. The outer case is the same mesh used in the most common water-resistant wireless speakers—like its audio cousin the DNA One Wireless Speaker.

From a critical perspective, I thought the charging was a little inconsistent at first. I found that one side of the earbuds was charging more than the other in the case. However, I think I found a fix by ensuring the case was fully charged. The first time I charged it was not really charged, which would suggest that cases have their own indicators for battery capacity.

At the end of the month-long experience with the Monster DNA Fit True Wireless Earbuds, I was satisfied to the point that it was thoughtfully designed from head to toe. I would have loved to see some better indicators of some kind where the battery percentage of the case was shown to some capacity. The simplicity of it was its strongest core element. Having the numerous earbud nib sizes were a great addition since everyone has different ear hole sizes. If you need a pair of earbuds for a good time while always on the move, this would be a nice addition to have—without breaking the $200 dollar mark.