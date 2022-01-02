Every year, video games take things to the next level. With the release of the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch OLED, 2021 has been the games’ industry’s time to shine. Now we just need more GPUs available to keep our PC player’s geared up! With innovations in graphics, audio and even the way game developers tell their stories, there is no shortage of excellent material out there for gamers of every genre.

Gaming today doesn’t just mean one thing, there is something for everyone. Huge titles like Resident Evil Village are there for horror and survival fans. Deep adventures like Life is Strange: True Colors are there for players looking for substance. Multiplayer fans had plenty to celebrate with titles like Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Vanguard launching this year. Even current-gen console exclusives have become something to celebrate again.

Though not every game can win Game of the Year, we do believe there are some titles this year that deserve special recognition. With that being said,

Here are CGMs Top Games 2021 by Category:

Best Remaster/Reboot:

Final Thoughts: “Toylogic has done a stellar job in modernizing 2010s release of Nier with Nier: Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139, giving fans of both the original and Automata something new to enjoy in the ever-expanding world of Nier.”

Best Horror Game:

Final Thoughts: “Resident Evil Village is a worthy sequel that takes full advantage of its gothic setting, with Capcom delivering an absolute masterclass in survival horror thrills.”

Best Adventure Game:

Final Thoughts: “Life Is Strange: True Colors is an unforgettable journey with some meaningful messages.”

Best RPG:

Final Thoughts: “Shin Megami Tensei V is an excellent Switch exclusive worthy of its name, with the game feeling like the natural next step in the long-running series while introducing new elements that elevate it above even its contemporaries while not straying too far from its roots, offering fans a must-play experience and for everyone else, a JRPG worth jumping into.”

Best Multiplayer Game:

Final Thoughts: “Unencumbered by the baggage of the upcoming story campaign, Halo Infinite Multiplayer is arguably the definitive incarnation of the franchise’s online competitive component and is strong enough to stand on its own despite its F2P leanings.”

Best Shooter:

Final Thoughts: As the most expansive instalment in the franchise to date, Far Cry 6 is literally the GTA V of Far Cry games, with a solid story, vibrant, engaging characters and no shortage of things to do alone or online with a friend; For FPS action-adventure fans, this is a MUST-BUY.

Best Platformer:

Final Thoughts: Solar Ash is a non-stop roller-coaster of pulse-pounding gameplay and intriguing narrative. A must-play!

Best Indie Game:

Final Thoughts: “Chicory: A Colorful Tale is an absolute delight—fun, engrossing, and bursting with creativity!”

Best PS5 Game:

Final Thoughts: “DEATHLOOP won’t be a game for everyone—however, if you are a fan of sandbox styled titles or if you just like games like Dishonored, DEATHLOOP is a familiar feeling experience presented in a unique way that makes it feel fresh and fun to play.”

Best Xbox Game:

Final Thoughts: “Halo Infinite brings together the best gameplay elements from the Bungie Halo era, doubles down on Halo CE’s sandbox environments to encompass its entire open world structure and brings new gameplay mechanics that will no doubt become a permanent part of its design document going forward, making it an experience no shooter fan can afford to miss.”

Best Nintendo Switch Game:

Final Thoughts: “Metroid Dread is a wonderful, modern take on a classic game from childhood. It looks as beautiful as any of today’s games, but has a feel of the games of old. The scary tone of the game and its intense foes give you a challenge worthy of the series.”

Best PC Game:

Final Thoughts: “Age of Empires IV is a bold and ambitious evolution of the series, and, quite likely, one of the best RTS games ever made.”